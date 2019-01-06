Werner Enterprises (WERN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

According to Zacks, “Werner Enterprises, Inc. is a premier transportation and logistics company. The company is engaged in hauling truckload shipments of general commodities in both interstate and intrastate commerce. The Company operates throughout the 48 contiguous states pursuant to operating authority, both common and contract, granted by the Department of Transportation and pursuant to intrastate authority granted by various states. Werner is among the five largest truckload carriers in the United States, with a diversified portfolio of transportation services that includes dedicated; medium-to-long-haul, regional and expedited van; temperature-controlled. Werner Logistics portfolio includes truck brokerage, freight management, intermodal, international and final mile services. International services are provided through Werner’s domestic and global subsidiary companies and include ocean, air and ground transportation; freight forwarding; and customs brokerage. “

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WERN. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Stephens set a $40.00 target price on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $30.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.71 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Green Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,286,000 after buying an additional 18,098 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 165.0% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 463,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after buying an additional 288,314 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,053,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 819.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 554,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after buying an additional 494,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werner Enterprises (WERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.