Winnebago Industries (WGO) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) rose 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.86 and last traded at $25.23. Approximately 997,212 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 772,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

WGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries to $34.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $775.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.45.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $493.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.96 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,685,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 38.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,580.0% during the second quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 196,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 421,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

