WPP (WPP) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WPP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Pivotal Research raised WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised WPP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised WPP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP opened at $54.79 on Wednesday. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $50.31 and a fifty-two week high of $103.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in WPP by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,277,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,084 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in WPP by 4.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in WPP in the third quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in WPP by 18.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 9.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 30,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.