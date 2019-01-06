WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (WIR.U) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has C$14.50 price target on the stock.

WIR.U has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Desjardins reduced their target price on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Shares of WIR.U stock opened at C$12.93 on Thursday. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$13.02 and a 12-month high of C$13.10.

About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is engaged in the business of acquiring and owning industrial investment properties located in the United States. Its objective is to provide Unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of institutional-quality industrial properties in the United States markets, with a particular focus on distribution industrial real estate.

