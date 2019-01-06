WSFS Financial (WSFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Shares of WSFS opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.42 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 23.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Turner sold 25,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $1,228,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,914,808.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,490,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,477,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,664,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,757,000 after purchasing an additional 158,591 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

