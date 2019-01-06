YPF (YPF) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of YPF (NYSE:YPF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of YPF from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of YPF from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YPF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.20.

YPF opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. YPF has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.46.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.66. YPF had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Equities research analysts predict that YPF will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from YPF’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. YPF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of YPF in the 3rd quarter valued at $648,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of YPF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,092,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of YPF in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,700,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of YPF by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 516,475 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 265,855 shares in the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

