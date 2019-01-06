Yu Group (YU) Shares Down 9.1%

Yu Group PLC (LON:YU) fell 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 72.75 ($0.95). 109,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,151% from the average session volume of 8,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.05).
Yu Group Company Profile (LON:YU)
Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiary, Kensington Power Limited, supplies energy to small and medium-sized enterprises, and larger corporates in the United Kingdom. It supplies Gas and electricity; and provides ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Yoda Newco 1 Limited and changed its name to Yü Group PLC in February 2016.
