Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wendys Co (WEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $399.59 Million

Analysts predict that Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce sales of $399.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wendys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $389.71 million and the highest is $403.74 million. Wendys posted sales of $309.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wendys will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wendys.

Get Wendys alerts:

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Wendys had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $400.55 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEN. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Friday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.66.

In other Wendys news, COO Robert D. Wright sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $503,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,743.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Wendys by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 75,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Wendys by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 69,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wendys stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,567. Wendys has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts and kids meals.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wendys (WEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.