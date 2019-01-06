Zacks: Analysts Expect i3 Verticals Inc (IIIV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report sales of $29.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.28 million and the highest is $31.24 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $124.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.93 million to $125.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $134.21 million, with estimates ranging from $133.55 million to $134.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 296,281 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 283,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 45,915 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,885,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 333.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 216,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 166,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $23.55 on Thursday. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $634.34 million and a PE ratio of 42.05.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

