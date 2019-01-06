Zacks: Analysts Expect Pentair PLC (PNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Pentair posted earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

Shares of PNR stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,211,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pentair has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 25th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

In other Pentair news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,287 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $48,404.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Marshwinds Advisory Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

