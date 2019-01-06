Zacks: Analysts Expect Tronox Ltd (TROX) to Post $0.07 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tronox’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.01. Tronox reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tronox.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Tronox had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.51 million.

TROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tronox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tronox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tronox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

NYSE TROX traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.76. 1,222,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,100. Tronox has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $956.42 million, a PE ratio of -32.44 and a beta of 2.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Tronox’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

In other Tronox news, SVP Niekerk Willem Hendrik Van bought 3,800 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $28,272.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,939.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 21,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,750.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 49,800 shares of company stock valued at $358,672 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Tronox by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,318,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,404,000 after buying an additional 27,035 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tronox during the third quarter worth $2,435,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Tronox by 8.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Tronox during the third quarter worth $3,727,000. 69.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits. It also produces titanium feedstock, including chloride slag, slag fines, rutile, synthetic rutile, leucoxene, titanium slag, and ilmenite, as well as pig iron and zircon; and suplies and markets TiO2 under the TRONOX brand name, which is used in the manufacture of paint and other coatings, and plastics and paper, as well as in various other applications comprising inks, fibers, rubber, food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.