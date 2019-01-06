Zacks: Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $10.69 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Barings BDC an industry rank of 96 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Raymond James raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barings BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Bock acquired 16,200 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $148,392.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barings Llc acquired 78,100 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.09 per share, with a total value of $709,929.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,108,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,622,837. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,928,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 281,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,467. Barings BDC has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 224.44 and a current ratio of 224.44. The company has a market capitalization of $462.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.63). Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 50.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

