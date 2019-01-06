Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Albemarle Co. (ALB) to Announce $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.52. Albemarle posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $6.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.79 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $78.11 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.01.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $299,274.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,288.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3,087.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 17,210.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.64. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $71.89 and a 52 week high of $138.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.19%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

