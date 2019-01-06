Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Antero Midstream GP LP (AMGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Antero Midstream GP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Antero Midstream GP posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 433.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Midstream GP will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Antero Midstream GP.

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.72 million. Antero Midstream GP had a return on equity of 231.93% and a net margin of 40.12%. Antero Midstream GP’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

AMGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream GP in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream GP from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Midstream GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream GP from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

AMGP stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 420.00 and a beta of 1.54. Antero Midstream GP has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $22.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGP. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Midstream GP

Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Marcellus and Utica Shales in West Virginia and Ohio. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, interests in processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets, which provide midstream services to Antero Resources Corporation under long term fixed fee contracts.

