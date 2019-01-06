Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) to Post $2.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to post $2.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.58 and the lowest is $2.54. Arrow Electronics reported earnings of $2.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $8.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $8.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.72 to $9.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $52,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 13,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $976,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $62.69 and a 52 week high of $87.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

