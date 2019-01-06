Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DSW Inc. (DSW) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) will report $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DSW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.03. DSW reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DSW will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DSW.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.23 million. DSW had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DSW. ValuEngine downgraded DSW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on DSW from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. UBS Group raised DSW to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.09.

Shares of DSW stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.70. 2,547,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,056. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. DSW has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $34.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. DSW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

In other news, Director Harvey L. Sonnenberg sold 5,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $141,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolee Lee sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $109,468.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,957 shares in the company, valued at $192,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DSW by 392.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DSW by 1,340.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in DSW during the second quarter worth $125,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in DSW during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DSW during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About DSW

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

