Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mobileiron.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 89.47% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOBL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

In related news, CFO Scott D. Hill acquired 19,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $90,773.28. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,773.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mobileiron by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Mobileiron by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mobileiron by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,637 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mobileiron by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 459,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mobileiron by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOBL opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $484.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.83. Mobileiron has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $5.71.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience in the United States and internationally. The company offers MobileIron platform, a government-grade security platform, which combines cloud security, unified endpoint management, secure connectivity, and threat intelligence into an integrated solution designed to protect business data in order to deliver enterprise services to users.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mobileiron (MOBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.