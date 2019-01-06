Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mustang Bio Inc (MBIO) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings. Mustang Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.15) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on Mustang Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th.

Shares of MBIO stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Mustang Bio has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $80.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Mustang Bio news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mustang Bio by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 819,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 33,997 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mustang Bio by 528.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 149,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mustang Bio by 252.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T (CAR T) cell technology. The company's CAR T product candidates include MB-101, a IL13Ra2 CAR T cell program which is in Phase I clinical study for glioblastoma; and MB-102, a CD123 CAR T cell program to treat acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; and MB-106, a CD20 CAR T cell program that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

