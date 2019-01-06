Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will report $1.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $7.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.39). Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THO shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Thor Industries to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.38.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Jan Suwinski bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.20 per share, with a total value of $116,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,906.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Ziemer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.74 per share, with a total value of $408,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 7,840.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 919,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,996,000 after acquiring an additional 908,318 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Thor Industries by 389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,110,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,931,000 after buying an additional 883,589 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its position in Thor Industries by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,330,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,738,000 after buying an additional 747,200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Thor Industries by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,025,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,873,000 after buying an additional 661,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 5,014.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 352,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,535,000 after buying an additional 345,972 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded up $2.94 on Thursday, reaching $54.10. 824,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,956. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $161.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

