Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $634.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce sales of $634.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $628.56 million to $639.11 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $655.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

BXP traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $111.51. 600,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,098. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $107.84 and a fifty-two week high of $132.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth about $202,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.