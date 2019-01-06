Zacks: Brokerages Set $25.67 Target Price for Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (ORTX)

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $25.67 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.49) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Orchard Therapeutics an industry rank of 58 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative treatments. It dedicated to transform the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

