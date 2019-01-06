Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chevron (CVX) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “For more than three months, Chevron has seen its stock price decline precipitously, as the commodity downturn has taken its toll on the entire industry. Since October, shares of the No. 2 U.S. energy producer have plunged more than 11% – a significant fall considering its status as a ‘traditionally defensive stock’. Consequently, with oil prices collapsing, the U.S. energy major’s upstream division’s revenues, earnings and cash flows are set to take a beating. Moreover, at the current sub-$50 oil price level, Chevron is unlikely to fund its operations, making it dependent on asset sales. As it is, there are worries over drop in its downstream earnings due to weak international margins. In the wake of weak industry sentiment and apprehensions of more punishing times ahead with future cash flows drying up, there appears little reason for investors to hold the stock.”

Get Chevron alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Chevron from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chevron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Chevron from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.02.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $110.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

In other news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $569,857.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $2,270,833. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 18,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 913,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 62,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.