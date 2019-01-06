Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Everbridge (EVBG) to Hold

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EVBG. BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Everbridge to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Everbridge in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

EVBG stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.49 and a beta of 1.04. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.09 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 70.30% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $225,455.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $39,592.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,355 shares of company stock worth $1,902,016. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

