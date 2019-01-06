Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLPI. ValuEngine raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.55.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 38.95%. The company had revenue of $254.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.35%.

In other news, Director David A. Handler purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 323,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Marshall III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,081 shares in the company, valued at $902,609.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,045,260 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 693,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,431,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 29,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,037,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,065,000 after purchasing an additional 354,756 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

