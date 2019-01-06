Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Laureate Education (LAUR) to Hold

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

LAUR opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $17.15.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $787.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.30 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Laureate Education will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laureate Education news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 14,087,500 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $189,336,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 7,703 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $114,697.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,242.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,110,609 shares of company stock worth $189,673,160 in the last ninety days. 4.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth $94,610,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth $2,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 735.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 604,384 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 289,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. 35.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs, through the Laureate International Universities network, offers different fields of study including business, education, engineering, information technology, law, and medicine.

