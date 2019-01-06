Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mercury Systems (MRCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Mercury Systems, Inc. is a commercial provider of secure sensor and mission processing subsystems for defense and intelligence programs. The Company’s products and solutions are deployed in more than 300 programs with over 25 different defense prime contractors. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.86.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $57.26.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.12 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Aslett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 387,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,414,900 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

