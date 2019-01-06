Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Minerals Technologies (MTX) to Sell

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

MTX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

MTX stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.96. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $80.80.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.20 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 7,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $429,022.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 17,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $870,081.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,391.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,264,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,914,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,971,000 after buying an additional 190,711 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,173,000 after buying an additional 99,153 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

