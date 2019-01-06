Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Noble (NE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noble (NYSE:NE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Noble Corpis a leading offshore drilling firm with a robust portfolio of assets. Though the industry had witnessed a setback in the past, the company was less impacted by it than its peers. Moreover, Noble Corphas several projects in its pipeline, which reduces the average idle period for its rigs. This is reflected in its total backlog of around $2.5 billion, as of Sep 30, 2018. Also, Noble Corphas made continuous endeavours to upgrade its fleet through acquisitions and newbuild projects. However, the company’s high debt level reflects weakness in its balance sheet. Moreover, Noble Corp’s declining semisubmersibles rig utilization is concerning, which plummeted to 11% in the last reported quarter from the year-ago level of 17%, despite an improving oil price market. The dayrates for semisubmersibles also decreased. Therefore, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Noble from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Noble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Simmons upgraded shares of Noble from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Noble in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Noble from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.01.

Shares of Noble stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Noble has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Noble had a negative net margin of 79.51% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $279.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Noble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Noble will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NE. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $807,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Noble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Noble by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 593,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Noble by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,406,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after acquiring an additional 60,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Noble by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,605,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 8 drill ships, 6 semisubmersibles, and 14 jack ups. Noble Corporation plc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

