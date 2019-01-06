Zacks Investment Research Lowers Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

AHH opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $697.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 10.24 and a quick ratio of 10.24.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.38 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 9.20%. On average, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.81%.

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, CEO Louis S. Haddad bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $222,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,436,559.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 417.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 54,483 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 38,745 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 42.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 95,103 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

