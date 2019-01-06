Zacks Investment Research Lowers Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Asbury Automotive Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $68.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,869.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance.

