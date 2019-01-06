Zacks Investment Research Lowers Boston Properties (BXP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Boston Properties have underperformed its industry over the past three months. Moreover, the trend in 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share estimate revision does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. Boston Properties’ recent lease agreement with Millennium Management for office space at 399 Park Avenue enabled it to attain 93% lease rate. Notably, its Class A office assets located in top-tier gateway cities, along with a diversified tenant and industry base, will likely drive its growth amid an improving economy and favorable job market environment. Also, efforts to reposition its portfolio through accretive acquisitions and monetizing of non-core assets bode well for the company in the long-term. Yet, escalating supply of office space is expected to affect its pricing power. Also, geographic concentration of the company’s assets makes it susceptible to economic downturns in these regions.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Boston Properties from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.36.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $111.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $107.84 and a 52-week high of $132.82.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.30 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

