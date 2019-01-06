Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chipotle have outperformed the industry over the past year. We expect the company to remain on this growth trajectory given its strong efforts to maintain its brand name. Despite having a good share of negative publicity from a food-borne illness, Chipotle’s viable business strategy and the appointment of Brian Niccol significantly helped its recent earnings. Chipotle's increased focus on food safety and enhancing customer experience, along with various sales-building initiatives, is likely to drive the top line. Notably, the company’s robust marketing activities, including a combination of brand-building efforts, as well as transaction-driving promotions and advertising, are resulting in a steady inflow of new customers. However high costs and intense competition may be concerning in the future. Estimates have also gone down over the past 30 days.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $550.00 price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $573.00 to $527.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $431.41.

NYSE CMG opened at $455.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $247.51 and a 12 month high of $530.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 3.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 118,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.05, for a total transaction of $55,846,819.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 678,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,590,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,177,403,000 after purchasing an additional 47,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

