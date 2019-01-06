Zacks Investment Research Lowers Consolidated Communications (CNSL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. offers a wide range of telecommunications services including local and long distance telephone, Digital Phone, High-Speed Internet access and Digital TV to individuals and businesses in Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The company also offers telephone directory publishing services, wholesale transport services, billing and collection services, inside wiring services, and maintenance services. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Consolidated Communications from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Consolidated Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $703.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 0.97. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $14.23.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $348.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.10 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Communications will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. Consolidated Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 596.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,641,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,645,000 after buying an additional 44,238 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,641,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,645,000 after acquiring an additional 44,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 96.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 171,439 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 16.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 165,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 3.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 225,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various integrated communications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers a range of communication services and products that include local and long-distance, high-speed broadband Internet access, video, voice over Internet protocol, private line, custom calling features, security, cloud, data center, managed and IT, and directory publishing services, as well as engages in equipment sales activities.

