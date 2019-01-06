Zacks Investment Research Lowers KCAP Financial (KCAP) to Hold

KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “KCAP Financial Inc. is an internally managed business development company. The Company’s middle market investment business originates, structures, finances and manages a portfolio of term loans, mezzanine investments and selected equity securities in middle market companies. KCAP Financial Inc., formerly Kohlberg Capital Corp., is based in the New York. “

KCAP Financial stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. KCAP Financial has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

KCAP Financial (NASDAQ:KCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. KCAP Financial had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that KCAP Financial will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KCAP. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of KCAP Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KCAP Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of KCAP Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 255,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KCAP Financial by 31.8% during the third quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 276,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 66,668 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KCAP Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,569,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 91,345 shares during the period. 25.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KCAP Financial

KCAP Financial, Inc is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities portfolio, asset manager affiliates, and CLO fund securities. The firm prefers to invest in senior secured term loans, mezzanine debt, and equity securities primarily in privately-held middle market, and buyout companies.

