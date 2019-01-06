Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ormat Technologies (ORA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ormat Technologies' business is subjected to uncertainties associated with oil and gas exploration, development and exploitation. Further, for delivering power to customers, the company depends on power transmission facilities owned and operated by others. In case of disruption or inadequate transmission capacity infrastructure, the company’s ability to deliver power may be adversely impacted. Ormat Technologies' international operations expose the company to risks related to the application of foreign laws, taxes, economic conditions, labor supply and relations, political conditions, and policies of foreign governments. Ormat Technologies underperformed the industry in the past 12 months. However,it enjoys an established geothermal market in Honduras, Mexico and Indonesia and has lately been expanding its footprint in China, Japan, New Zealand and Philippines.”

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ormat Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $70.68.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.97 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Granot sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $40,986.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,221 shares of company stock valued at $65,007 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Green Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 23.9% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services.

