Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Ensign Group (ENSG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Ensign Group’s shares have gained more than its industry in a year’s time. Moreover, it has witnessed its 2019 earnings estimates move upward over the past 30 days. The company's inorganic strategies have consistently given a boost to the revenue base and solid financial health enables it to enhance shareholder value. Its solid strategies have facilitated the company to grow and add to its facilities. Its guidance for 2018 should also buoy investors’ optimism on the stock. However, it suffers from rising expenses that keep draining the bottom line. Moreover, extensive use of debt continuously raises the company’s interest expenses, which in turn, hurt its profitability.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENSG. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.71.

The Ensign Group stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.02. The company had a trading volume of 295,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,145. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $522.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director John G. Nackel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 18,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $754,070.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,902.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,453 shares of company stock worth $4,245,128 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

