Zacks Investment Research Lowers W W Grainger (GWW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Grainger anticipates its 2018 earnings per share will be $15.05-$16.05, which reflects year-over-year growth of 36% at the mid-point. The company expects to report earnings at the higher end of the guidance. Grainger will benefit from lower tax rate, turnaround in the Canadian business and investments in e-commerce and digital capabilities. Focus on strengthening large and mid-sized customer base will also drive growth. Moreover, the stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, Grainger’s results will bear the brunt of foreign exchange headwind, Brexit uncertainty and fluctuation in oil prices. Tariffs will also negatively impact the U.S. segment’s performance.”

Get W W Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the topic of several other research reports. Longbow Research reissued a hold rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W W Grainger from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on W W Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an underweight rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on W W Grainger from $332.00 to $330.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $306.25.

NYSE:GWW opened at $279.13 on Thursday. W W Grainger has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $372.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.23. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of W W Grainger by 29.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,586,000 after purchasing an additional 402,774 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in W W Grainger by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,213,000 after buying an additional 133,501 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in W W Grainger by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 759,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,563,000 after buying an additional 186,332 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in W W Grainger by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 569,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,417,000 after buying an additional 111,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in W W Grainger by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,161,000 after buying an additional 192,292 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W W Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.