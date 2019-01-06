Zacks Investment Research Upgrades China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU) to Hold

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

CHU has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE CHU opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. China Unicom has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $15.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHU. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an integrated telecommunications operator, provides telecommunications services and telecommunications products worldwide. It offers mobile voice services that enable its subscribers to make and receive phone calls comprising local calls, domestic and international long-distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, inter-provincial roaming, and international roaming; and mobile data, mobile reading, mobile music, WO app store, SMS, personalized ring-back tone, and other wireless information services.

