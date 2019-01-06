Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CIGNA (CI) to Buy

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a $208.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cigna have outperformed its industry's growth in six months' time. The company has completed the acquisition of Express Scripts, which should lead to long-term growth. A robust Global Supplemental business, growing Government business, increasing membership, and strong capital position are the other positives. Strong 2018 outlook reflects business strength. However, increase in leverage, rise in operating expenses and suspension of share buyback might weigh on earnings.”

Get CIGNA alerts:

CI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of CIGNA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CIGNA from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CIGNA from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CIGNA from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

NYSE CI opened at $188.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. CIGNA has a 52-week low of $163.02 and a 52-week high of $227.13.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. CIGNA had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CIGNA will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $605,256.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,114,361.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $42,378.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,215 shares of company stock worth $5,160,680. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIGNA in the third quarter worth $106,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of CIGNA in the third quarter worth $116,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIGNA in the second quarter worth $102,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CIGNA by 98.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CIGNA in the third quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About CIGNA

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIGNA (CI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.