Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ferro (FOE) to “Strong-Buy”

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Get Ferro alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ferro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.85. Ferro has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $25.06.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $395.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.74 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferro will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ferro news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 5,426 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $105,969.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Barna sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,629,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,970,000 after purchasing an additional 265,202 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,216,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,468,000 after purchasing an additional 655,644 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 893,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferro (FOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.