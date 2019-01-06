Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kellogg (K) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Kellogg’s, whose shares have declined in the past three months, depicted an unimpressive profitability picture when it reported third-quarter 2018 results. Notably, adjusted operating profit declined in the said period, primarily due to higher promotional investments. In fact, management expects increased expenses to continue, as a result of which it trimmed adjusted earnings growth view for 2018. Nevertheless, Kellogg’s revenues saw an increase in third-quarter 2018 driven by the takeover of RXBAR and consolidation of Multipro. The quarter marks the company’s sixth consecutive top-line beat. Further, the company expects to continue delivering solid top-line results backed by strong brands. Additionally, Kellogg’s productivity saving initiatives, have been on track. In this respect, the company is particularly striving toward reducing overhead costs pertaining to Direct-Store Delivery in U.S. Snacks.”

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $79.00 price target on shares of Kellogg and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kellogg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.94.

Shares of K stock opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). Kellogg had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

In other Kellogg news, Chairman Steven A. Cahillane acquired 17,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,098,554.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fareed A. Khan acquired 8,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.14 per share, for a total transaction of $508,926.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 585,000 shares of company stock worth $37,258,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kellogg by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

