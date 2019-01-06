Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Lincoln Electric (LECO) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Electric is poised to benefit from improvement in end-sector demand, ongoing strategic initiatives and the tax reform. Lincoln Electric remains focused to launch several solutions in the automation solutions market. It will also gain from the Air Liquide acquisition. The company has outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has a positive record of earnings surprise in the last few quarters. However, volumes in the International Welding segment are likely to decline in double-digits till the first quarter of fiscal 2019, due to the ongoing Air Liquide integration. Raw material inflation, stronger U.S. dollar and weak demand in Europe also remain headwinds in the near term.”

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LECO. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.44.

LECO stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.79. The company had a trading volume of 210,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $72.28 and a 12 month high of $101.34.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.42 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 31.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 7.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 26,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,637,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 69.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company's welding products include arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.