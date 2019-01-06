Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Orthopediatrics (KIDS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthopediatrics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

KIDS stock opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. Orthopediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.19.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 65.26% and a negative net margin of 55.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Orthopediatrics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Orthopediatrics during the second quarter worth $126,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Orthopediatrics during the third quarter worth $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the third quarter worth $242,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the third quarter worth $248,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

