Zacks Investment Research Upgrades St. Joe (JOE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of St. Joe have outperformed its industry in the past three months. In December, the company announced that it will develop a new residential community in Brannonville area, to meet the growing demand for workforce housing. Notably, St. Joe’s strategy to expand its portfolio of income-producing properties and focus on recurring operating income opportunities will likely create long-term value for shareholders. Further, continued efforts to enhance its leasing portfolio have enabled the company to record encouraging growth in resorts and leisure segment for several consecutive quarters. Nonetheless, inconsistent revenue performance in a number of segments and regional business concentration remain concerns for the company.”

Get St. Joe alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered St. Joe from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE JOE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. 172,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,961. St. Joe has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $799.05 million, a P/E ratio of -89.80 and a beta of 0.95.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. St. Joe had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 61.38%. The firm had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that St. Joe will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 12.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,660,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,091,000 after purchasing an additional 248,832 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in St. Joe by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,660,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,091,000 after purchasing an additional 248,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on St. Joe (JOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.