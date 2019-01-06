Zacks: Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $23.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Shore Bancshares an industry rank of 105 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 44.0% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 125,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 38,399 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 15.3% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45,317 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $14.94. 18,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,349. Shore Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $185.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.45.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Products and Services segments. The Community Banking segment comprises small business services, retail brokerage, trust services, and consumer banking products and services.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shore Bancshares (SHBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.