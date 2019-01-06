Zai Lab (ZLAB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zai Lab Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in China. The company’s product pipeline consists of ZL-2306, ZL-2401, ZL-2301, ZL-3101, ZL-2302 and ZL-1101 which are in clinical stage. Zai Lab Ltd is based in Pudong, China. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

ZLAB stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 0.96. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $27.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 348.8% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,398,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,729,000 after buying an additional 1,864,352 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Zai Lab by 1,955.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,900,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,990 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Zai Lab by 144.8% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,611,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,456,000 after acquiring an additional 952,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the third quarter worth about $14,955,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the third quarter worth about $14,955,000. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

