Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Zimmer Biomet has underperformed its industry. We are concerned about the company's escalating costs and expenses that are exerting considerable pressure on the bottom line. Also, declining dental sales at CER is a drag. Adverse currency movements continue to remain a major headwind for the company. However, post a mixed third quarter by Zimmer Biomet, we are hopeful about the company’s consistent efforts in product and renovation through research and development. Improvement in the company’s global Knee and Hip sales performance and growth in the Asia Pacific region are encouraging. Banking on its focus on priority areas like quality remediation, supply recovery efforts and product launches, Zimmer Biomet reported strong top-line numbers within its S.E.T arm.”

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZBH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $129.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.05.

ZBH stock opened at $103.86 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $96.99 and a 12 month high of $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,524,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,717 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,477,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,765,000 after acquiring an additional 524,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,812,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,078,872,000 after acquiring an additional 485,479 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,713,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,330,000 after acquiring an additional 428,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 605,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,649,000 after acquiring an additional 405,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zimmer Biomet (ZBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.