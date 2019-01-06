Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $108.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZBH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $103.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $96.99 and a 52-week high of $134.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,812,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,078,872,000 after acquiring an additional 485,479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,511,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,907,818,000 after acquiring an additional 228,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,511,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,907,818,000 after acquiring an additional 228,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,524,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,690,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,657,000 after acquiring an additional 238,182 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

