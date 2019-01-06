Zivo Bioscience Inc (ZIVO) Director Purchases $86,940.00 in Stock

Zivo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Director Christopher D. Maggiore acquired 724,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS:ZIVO opened at $0.14 on Friday. Zivo Bioscience Inc has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.19.

Get Zivo Bioscience alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/zivo-bioscience-inc-zivo-director-purchases-86940-00-in-stock.html.

About Zivo Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and identification of natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algal cultures. The company intends to license and sell its natural bioactive ingredients to animal, food, dietary supplement, and medical food manufacturers; and license its bioactive molecules as lead compounds or templates for synthetic variants intended for therapeutic applications.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zivo Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zivo Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.