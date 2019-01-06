ZMINE (ZMN) Trading Up 4.6% Over Last Week

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. ZMINE has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $6,019.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, ZMINE has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZMINE Profile

ZMN is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 781,937,124 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,927,666 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BX Thailand and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

